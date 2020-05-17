Wendy Shay’s music gang has replied her ‘rival’ Fantana who described her as a local champion.

Wendy Shay, to prove she is a global champion like she claims, cited a news report which praised her after she made it to New Zealand’s global music chart.

The ‘Shay gang’ leader was spotted in the 57th position of New Zealand’s top 100 YouTube Music Global Charts with her ‘All For You’ hit single.

In Apple’s Shazam New Zealand top 200 charts, she emerged the only Ghanaian and West African act to be listed at the 154th position.

Her excitement was so massive she posted the reportage on his Twitter page to remind naysayers who claim she is not internationally recognised that they are rong.