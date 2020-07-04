Emirates Airlines is set to operate periodic flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of efforts to evacuate Ghanaians stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Ghana Embassy in the United States of America announced the evacuation will take place from Thursday, July 9, 2020.

It urged all interested persons to visit the website of Emirates Airlines as soon as possible to make flight reservations.

It added per Ghana’s safety travelling protocols it requires a two-week mandatory quarantine and the travellers will bear the cost within the period.

“The cost of quarantine, which includes boarding and meals should be paid directly to the preferred hotel prior to departure from the United States,” the statement noted.