Several communities in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality have been flooded following an hour downpour on Saturday morning, June 4, 2020.

At Gumani, following the incident, some residents have blocked the roads to protest against the poor drainage system in the area.

Residents have blocked the roads to protest against poor drainage system in the area

According to them, they have complained on many occasions to the right authorities but all proved futile.

At Zagyuri, the residents had to construct culverts to allow passage of rainwater but they were not enough to solve the flooding situation.

Alhassan Muhammad Mutaja, a resident, commenting on the matter in an interview with Adom News, said their leaders have neglected their woes, hence the need for the protest.

Watch the video above: