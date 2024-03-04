The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed the designated locations for each sporting event of the Accra 2023 African Games.
Although the official commencement of the 18th African Games is scheduled for Friday, March 8, the action kicked off on Sunday, March 3, with Table Tennis.
During a press briefing at the Ministerial Meet the Press in Accra on Monday, Ussif revealed the venues across the capital where various sports will be held.
While the city of Accra has developed multipurpose sports complexes at Borteyman and the University of Ghana, certain sporting events will unfold at other venues outside these locations.
Below is the list of sports disciplines and their venues:
1 Athletics – University of Ghana Sports Stadium & Warm-up Track, Borteyman & University of Ghana Sports Stadium
2. Badminton – multi-purpose Hall, Borteyman New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana.
3 . Cycling Ablekuma – Ablekuma – Pokuase Highway
4 . Table Tennis Accra International Conference Centre.
5 . Tennis – Tennis Complex, Borteyman Legon Tennis Courts/ Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court
6 . Triathlon – Borteyman Sports Complex
7 . Wrestling – Hana Hathramani Hall ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana
8 . Arm Wresting Cedi Conference Hall, Legon University of Ghana Gym
9. Beach Volleyball – Laboma Beach Volleyball Court Beach Volleyball Court, Legon
10. Basketball (3X3) Netball Court, Legon Outdoor Basketball Court, Legon
11 . Boxing – Bukom Boxing Arena
12 . Chess – Alisa Hotel
13 . Cricket – Achimota Cricket Oval
14 . Football – Accra Sports Stadium/ Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
15. Handball – Borteyman Sports Complex
16. Hockey – Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium
17 Judo – Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana
18 . Karate-do – Borteyman Sports Dome New ‘N’ Block
19. Rugby – University of Ghana Rugby Stadium
20. Swimming – Aquatic Centre, Borteyman Aquatic Centre, Borteyman.
21. Taekwondo – Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom ‘N’ Block
22. Indoor Volleyball – Multipurpose Hall, Borteyman
23. Weightlifting – GCB Hall, Legon Central Cafeteria, Legon
24. E-Sports TBC TBC
25 . Mixed Martial Arts – Bukom Boxing Arena
26 . Pickleball Netball Court, University of Ghana Netball Court
27 . Speedball GCB Hall, Legon.
28 . Sambo ‘ Hana Hathramani Hall, Legon
29 . Scrabble Hill View Guest Centre.
Ghana is hosting the African Games for the first time in the history of the country.
