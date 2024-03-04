The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed the designated locations for each sporting event of the Accra 2023 African Games.

Although the official commencement of the 18th African Games is scheduled for Friday, March 8, the action kicked off on Sunday, March 3, with Table Tennis.

During a press briefing at the Ministerial Meet the Press in Accra on Monday, Ussif revealed the venues across the capital where various sports will be held.

While the city of Accra has developed multipurpose sports complexes at Borteyman and the University of Ghana, certain sporting events will unfold at other venues outside these locations.

Below is the list of sports disciplines and their venues:

1 Athletics – University of Ghana Sports Stadium & Warm-up Track, Borteyman & University of Ghana Sports Stadium

2. Badminton – multi-purpose Hall, Borteyman New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana.

3 . Cycling Ablekuma – Ablekuma – Pokuase Highway

4 . Table Tennis Accra International Conference Centre.

5 . Tennis – Tennis Complex, Borteyman Legon Tennis Courts/ Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court

6 . Triathlon – Borteyman Sports Complex

7 . Wrestling – Hana Hathramani Hall ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana

8 . Arm Wresting Cedi Conference Hall, Legon University of Ghana Gym

9. Beach Volleyball – Laboma Beach Volleyball Court Beach Volleyball Court, Legon

10. Basketball (3X3) Netball Court, Legon Outdoor Basketball Court, Legon

11 . Boxing – Bukom Boxing Arena

12 . Chess – Alisa Hotel

13 . Cricket – Achimota Cricket Oval

14 . Football – Accra Sports Stadium/ Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

15. Handball – Borteyman Sports Complex

16. Hockey – Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium

17 Judo – Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom New ‘N’ Block, University of Ghana

18 . Karate-do – Borteyman Sports Dome New ‘N’ Block

19. Rugby – University of Ghana Rugby Stadium

20. Swimming – Aquatic Centre, Borteyman Aquatic Centre, Borteyman.

21. Taekwondo – Ga Mashie Hall, Bukom ‘N’ Block

22. Indoor Volleyball – Multipurpose Hall, Borteyman

23. Weightlifting – GCB Hall, Legon Central Cafeteria, Legon

24. E-Sports TBC TBC

25 . Mixed Martial Arts – Bukom Boxing Arena

26 . Pickleball Netball Court, University of Ghana Netball Court

27 . Speedball GCB Hall, Legon.

28 . Sambo ‘ Hana Hathramani Hall, Legon

29 . Scrabble Hill View Guest Centre.

Ghana is hosting the African Games for the first time in the history of the country.

