Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has defended the decision to host the 2023 African Games despite Ghana’s economic challenges.

Set to welcome 53 countries competing across 29 sporting disciplines in Accra and Cape Coast, Ghana has committed over $47 million to ensure the success of the event.

Addressing criticisms during an appearance on ‘Ekosii Sen‘ on Asempa FM, the Sports Minister emphasized the long-term benefits of hosting the games, highlighting the opportunities it presents for athlete development.

“We pursued hosting the tournament with the intention of fostering talent development,” he stated.

Mr. Ussif acknowledged delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but underscored Ghana’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities, such as the newly constructed Olympic Aquatic Centre.

“The benefits extend far beyond the duration of the games. Post-event, we will possess vital infrastructure that will significantly aid in nurturing talents. Despite the significant investment involved, the country stands to reap substantial rewards” he added.

With the 2023 African Games scheduled to commence on March 8, Ghana remains steadfast in its preparations to ensure a successful and impactful sporting spectacle.

