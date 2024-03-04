On Saturday, March 2, 2024, UK for DMB, in collaboration with the NPP UK Branch, celebrated a significant milestone with a Unity Get-Together and Thanksgiving Service to bring together the rank and file of NPP UK members and sympathisers.

The event, organised by Team UK FOR DMB in partnership with Branch members, aimed to unify various factions and energize the base for a formidable push towards breaking the eight-year cycle.

The gathering was graced by esteemed personalities, including Chairman Otchere Darko, head of the Strategic Team UK (the lead group of UK FOR DMB project), NPP-UK Branch 1st vice Chairman Alex Appiah Mensah, 2nd Vice Chairman Ibrahim Abdul- Mumuni, Secretary Otuo Acheampong, Women Organiser Patricia Boakye (Daakyehemaa), Nasara Coordinator Issa Ayumah, Youth Organiser Ike Price Asante, Treasurer Charles Asmah, along with other Branch and chapter executives.

The presence of the special guests of honour; Dr. Mutaka Alolo, Technical Adviser to the Vice President, Ms. Abigail Swad Layea, Deputy CEO of NEIP, and Kwame Frimpong, NPP Deputy Director of Protocol, highlighted the importance and significance of the occasion.

Under the theme ’Energising Our Base to Break the Eight,’ speakers delivered poignant messages emphasizing unity and determination.

On his part, Dr. Alolo emphasised how the event was timely and the first of its kind in either Ghana or the diaspora as a process to bring everyone on board after the presidential, and parliamentary primaries.

He stressed on the beauty of democracy and encouraged members to champion the collective interest of the elephant party over personal gains in ensuring that we win the 2024 elections to continue the many great works of the NPP government.

Dr Alolo further conveyed best wishes from NPP Presidential candidate, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, urging continued support to promote government achievements and secure victory on December 7.

Ms Abigail Sward Laryea, Deputy CEO in sharing the success story of NEIP, enumerated the great works of the NPP government over the last seven years and urged members of the diaspora to boldly share those achievements.

She mentioned that very soon a performance tracker will be outdoored to showcase all programs and projects undertaken by the current administration for everyone to see how well the NPP has performed.

She further underscored the importance of unity among Patriots and encouraged all diasporans to contribute their best to ensure a triumphant historic victory for the elephant party on December 7, 2024.

The event exuded vibrancy with a massive turnout from NPP members and sympathizers in the UK, showcasing a unified front and a shared commitment towards achieving the collective goal.

The colourful and beautiful Get-together and Thanksgiving successfully came to an end with members and guests present fully energised for the great task ahead in winning election 2024 and making Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the next President of Ghana.