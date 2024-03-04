Some parents have raised concerns about the quality of the meals being served to their children in Senior High Schools (SHS), claiming that the food is unbalanced and inadequate.

The parents’ concerns come in the wake of a recent JoyNews exposé which revealed the poor quality and quantity of the food being served to students in some senior high schools.

The documentary showed many students were receiving meals that were neither nourishing nor sufficient to meet their daily nutritional needs.

Speaking on Joy FM on March 4, some parents have expressed their wish to pay for feeding because of the poor food being served.

“When you listen to them, they tell you that some of their mates do not go to the dining hall at all because of the kind of food they serve there.

“The situation is very bad. It is not the best and I wouldn’t expect anybody to defend this,” one of them said on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show.

Another parent quizzed “What is the essence of free education?”

“My child is in Krobo girls and the situation is very bad. As of now, she can’t visit the toilet because there is no balanced diet.”

Background

JoyNews sources have confirmed an acute shortage of food items in many Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

For months, parents, teachers, and stakeholders have raised concerns about the alleged shortcomings of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, specifically regarding the provision of three daily hot meals to SHS students free of charge.

After over seven years of policy implementation, President Akufo-Addo during the 2024 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, emphasised the transformative impact of the Free SHS policy.

He called for an end to arguments against the policy, stating that its success should be acknowledged, and efforts should focus on improving it.

READ ASLO:

Two confirmed dead in another accident in Offinso North

We are in a leadership crisis – Political Science lecturer

I was shocked – Former Oti Regional Minister speaks after reshuffle