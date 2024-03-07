The 13th African Games will be officially be outdoored on Adom TV on Thursday, March 7.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

The games which are currently underway in Ghana will see their official launch on Friday, March 8 at the Legon Stadium and will end on March 23.

The West African country is hosting 53 countries that will compete for laurels and hope to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The event, which spans 15 days, will feature over 5,000 athletes from all countries across the continent.

All exhilarating events will be aired on Adom TV and other social media platforms of the Multimedia Group.

A total of 29 sports, divided into three categories, will be featured at the games: Olympic qualifying sports (8), non-Olympic qualifying sports (15), and demonstration sports (6).

The state-of-the-art Borteyman Sports Complex will be the hub for indoor sports, while football enthusiasts can look forward to matches hosted at both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.