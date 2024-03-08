Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah has asked the family of the late John Kumah to request a thorough toxicological autopsy.

This according to the medical officer will settle doubts on the cause of death of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP).

In a Facebook post, Dr Omane Boamah stated the news about poisoning been the cause of death was depressing, hence his advice.

He revealed it has been over a decade since he met Dr Kumah physically or spoke to him on phone but he was a good guy and liked him from a distance.

The NDC stalwart added the news of John Kumah’s demise shocked him and reminded him of the sudden death of late former Finance Minister Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, also an affable NPP MP.

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, he acknowledged the deceased was a young (45 years), promising politician and indeed one of the front-runners in the NPP’s 2024 Running Mate race.

Over the past 24 hours, I’ve journeyed through the different stages of Denial, Anger, Bargain, Grief and Acceptance and I still oscillate in between these feelings because of the news that Hon. Dr. John Kumah is no more.

It was befitting that Chairman Asiedu Nketiah led the NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) to observe a moment of silence to pray for John Kumah yesterday.

He was a young (45yrs) and promising politician, indeed one of the front-runners in the NPP’s 2024 Running Mate race.

News of John Kumah’s demise shocked me and reminded me of the sudden death of Hon. Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, also an affable NPP MP who served at the same Ministry, Finance.

It has been over a decade since I met John Kumah physically or spoke to him on phone. Notwithstanding this distance, I liked John. He was a good guy.

It has also been over two decades since John and Benard Mornah and I contested for NUGS President… and we became friends afterwards…

As I wish John a peaceful rest in the Lord, the news about poisoning being a possible cause of his death is depressing.

His immediate family can opt for thorough toxicological autopsy to settle their doubts, suspicions and apprehensions.

I condole with his wife, children and entire family.

Rest in perfect peace Hon. Dr. John Kumah.