The grand opening ceremony of the 13th African Games is set to witness some exciting performances by renowned artistes such as Shatta Wale, King Promise, the legendary Pat Thomas and many more.

Scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Legon Stadium in Accra, the festivities will kick off at 14:00GMT, featuring captivating acts by the likes of the “Freedom” hitmaker and the iconic “Terminator” singer as they take centre stage to mark the commencement of the games.

Adding to the excitement, Kamo Mphela and Ebo Taylor are also slated to grace the event with their performances.

From March 8 to March 23, 2024, the 13th African Games will be a celebration of athletic prowess and cultural richness across the continent.

Athletes from diverse backgrounds will converge to compete in a wide array of sports, including athletics, football, basketball, and swimming, among others.

With a total of 29 sports on display, categorized into Olympic qualifying sports (8), non-Olympic qualifying sports (15), and demonstration sports (6), the games promise a thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts.

The state-of-the-art Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as the venue for indoor sports, while football aficionados can anticipate thrilling matches at both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.