Brenda, the lady who gained viral fame in Ghana last December for her striking figure, has reportedly passed away.

Brenda captured the attention of social media users with her big buttocks, which earned her widespread recognition during the festive season in Ghana.

However, the sudden news of her demise has left many in shock and mourning.

Details surrounding Brenda’s death remain scarce, with netizens expressing their condolences and sharing memories of her viral presence online.

Amidst the outpouring of grief, additional information has surfaced, including what appears to be a French obituary shared by a friend.

According to the obituary, Brenda’s real name is Delfina Joaquim, and she was born in 1992.

She died at age 32.

As friends, followers, and admirers come to terms with the tragic news, questions linger about the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise on social media.

READ MORE: