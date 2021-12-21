President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Ghana is working towards depending on renewable energy for at least 30% of her power needs by 2030.

He explained that this will help mitigate the threats posed to the environment by traditional fuel supply generation.

The President noted that renewable energy is going to play a leading role in the country’s energy generation mix in the years ahead.

President Akufo-Addo made these known when a delegation from the Energy Commission and the Ministry of Education led by the Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, called on him at the Jubilee House to introduce the winners of the 2021 SHS Renewable Energy Challenge Janet Nkansah and Christolove Arthur of Gyaama Pensan Senior High Technical School in the District: Kwabre East Municipality; and their prizes of trophy to him.

President with winners of the 2021 SHS Renewable Energy Challenge Janet Nkansah and Christolove Arthur of Gyaama

The President, therefore, commended the Commission for such an innovation to inculcate the use of renewable energy in the minds of the young ones.

Interestingly the winners being girls became a source of inspiration for President Akufo-Addo who said, he is happy that they are not only products of free SHS but girls who are determined for the future.

He noted that looking at the trend in recent events, girls are taking over and very soon they will lead in many areas of education in terms of performance.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the school especially and added that something will be done to honour the school most importantly, a package for students who excel in renewable energy.

Prof. Oduro Owusu indicated that a couple of schools participated in the challenge which aimed to bring out innovation and they used plant microbial fuel cell technology and Gyaama Pensan Senior High Technical School in the District: Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region came top.