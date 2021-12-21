Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim, Derrick Ohene Assifo Bekoe, has implored the Ghana Police Service to increase patrols and checkpoints on highways during the festive season.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service should help curb the rate of crime and accidents on the roads during the season by increasing the number of patrols and police checkpoints.

“I will plead with the police to help us on our roads during this time. They should increase patrols and checkpoints on our highways,” he appealed.

In a discussion on Adom FM, he stated that there has been a rise in the activities of armed robbers, especially on roads during this time as passengers are travelling to different places for the festive purposes.

He mentioned that the presence of the police personnel alone can deter armed robbers from engaging in criminal activities.