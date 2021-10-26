The Minority Ranking Member of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has rubbished the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s directive on banning tricycles carrying garbage from Accra to the Kpone Refuse Dump.

The Minister, Henry Quartey, last week announced the directive takes effect from November 1, 2021, with the Tema Motorway as the major place of concern for the exercise to begin.

This action to rid tricycle operators from the Highways forms part of the ‘Let’s make Accra work Agenda.’

But addressing the media on Monday, Mr Agbodza, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, said Mr Quartey was acting beyond his powers.

According to him, there are no laws in the country that give any Regional Minister the power to ban any transport operator.

He added that if he (Henry Quartey) wants some things to be done about the tricycle operation, he should liaise with the Transport and Highway ministry.

The Minority ranking member added that if the minister wants to know what causes accidents on our roads it’s the bad nature and portholes on the roads and not roads users primarily as it’s made to look like.