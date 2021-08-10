Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has dismissed claims that the Regional Security Council plans on placing a total ban on the operations of tricycles, popularly known as ‘aboboyaa’.

According to the Minister, operators will, in the coming days, be prohibited from plying their trade on highways and principal streets.

However, the operators have been asked to ply their trade within their catchment area.

“We are saying that alternative measures have been put in place for them to operate within their catchment area which is the municipal or district assemblies area,” he said.

The Minister further explained that “waste management companies are supposed to provide transfer site to all the 29 municipal and district assemblies.”

This, the Minister said, will prevent operators from transporting refuse from one point to another.

He observed that MMDAs have been tasked to sensitise the operations before the implementation of the policy which starts in September this year.

“The process is ensuring that it goes through stages so that when the implementation is done, many would appreciate that a lot was taken into consideration,” he added.