Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, has opined that the Minority will not accept taxes on mobile money which is proposed in the 2022 budget presented before Parliament.

He said this following a meeting held by the Finance Committee on the 20th of December disclosing the approval of the e-levy at the committee stage.

According to him, the Minority believes that mobile money should not be tasked as it is just a medium of exchange.

Speaking at a press briefing after a meeting with the Finance Committee, Mr forson disclosed that although Majority had voted in support of the e-levy at the committee stage, the Minority will at all costs make sure the levy is not passed.

He noted that if care is not taken it may affect the use of the service and will derail all the gains Ghana has made.