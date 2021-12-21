A video of Grammy award winner Wizkid and his junior colleagues circulating online has set tongues wagging.

The artistes, Portable and Poco Lee, were performing their hit song Zazuu alongside Wizkid at a recent event.

Poco Lee

Impressed by their performances, Wizkid made it rain cash on the artistes who were beside themselves with joy to share a stage with the international superstar.

Reports have it that Wizkid sprayed a bundle of $100 notes on them, causing Poco Lee to abandon their performance to stack up some cash.

The video has since stirred up massive reactions from his fans as well as netizens who were either shading the artistes or showering them with praises for grabbing the opportunity.

Watch video below: