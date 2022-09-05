Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako Mensah has organised a health screening exercise for his constituents.

The exercise which took place on Friday had health workers drawn from the Boamang Health Center and St. Patricks Hospital.

The move according to the MP was to encourage routine medical check-ups among constituents by way of improving their health status.

Beneficiaries were screened and treated for blood pressure, hypertension, blood sugar level, hepatitis B, and malaria among others.

Persons diagnosed with any of these illnesses were given medications to aid treatment while others with severe cases were referred to big health facilities.



Dr Boateng, a Physician Assistant from the Boamang Health Center lauded the exercise as a step in the right direction and appealed to the MP to make it routine.

A 72-year-old beneficiary, Maame Gyamfua was full of gratitude and appreciated the MP for his efforts while the entire constituents showered endless praises on Mr Adomako for his gesture.