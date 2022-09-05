Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East Constituency, Kojo Asemanyi, has appealed to the Tourism Ministry to give Gomoa Fetteh Akosolontaba (Atopa Dance ) Festival special attention to boost tourism and boost the local economy.

Over 15,000 people across the country stormed Gomoa Fetteh yesterday to witness and dance the Atopa Dance.

Mr Asemanyi revealed that Gomoa Fetteh has one of the cleanest beaches in the world with their unique Atopa Dance.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Asemanyi said if the Tourism Mnistry is able to promote the Atopa Dance festival it will create jobs for the youth while the government will generate more money.

Mr Asemanyi disclosed this when he took part in the famous Atopa Dance.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta II, rejected assertion in the media that they are promoting promiscuity through the Akosolontaba Dance.

Some women, who enjoyed themselves through the dance, also expressed their joy to Adom News.

Some men, who also participated in the Atopa Dance, said it helped them to release stress.