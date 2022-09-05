The final funeral rites of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah’s late brother, Isaac Kwabena Nkansah Debrah, has been held.

The ceremony came off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Opportunities Industrialisation Center, East Legon.

Former President John Mahama, Business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama of Engineers and Planners and Gyata Cement fame, Mrs Lordina Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Prof Joshua Alabi and other party bigwigs joined the family to give Mr Nkansah a befitting burial.

Other mourners included former Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni, politicians, former ministers of state, the clergy, and others from all walks of life.

The late Mr Debrah, popularly known as ‘Cambodia’, died at the 37 Military Hospital on 29th July 2022 after a short illness.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son.