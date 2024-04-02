Capping the religious activities, all roads led to the Kumasi Rattray Park on Easter Monday for the Luv Fm Family Party in the Park.

With all the fun-filled activities, the park saw scores of family units bonding and making merry while celebrating the death and resurrection of Christ.

Thousands of patrons who trooped ito the park were treated to super thrilling activities as they joined in the fun of the season.

The green, serene Rattray Park became the centrepiece for numerous holiday revelers to climax this year’s Easter festivities.

The families bonded and created unforgettable memories together during the biggest outdoor event in Oseikrom.

Children were undoubtedly thrilled with a range of engaging activities such as dance contests, face painting, inflatable playgrounds, train rides, trampolines, and swimming.

The ‘Adult Corner’ of the family party had the groove of live band performances, which kept patrons entertained throughout the event.

The old folks gathered around to enjoy the music and connect with others.

“We don’t get time to go out with our family but with events like this, we spend so much time together with family and friends. I can’t hide my joy. Many thanks to Multimedia for putting this together for us on Easter Monday,” an excited patron said.

Families spent quality time feasting on delicious cuisines and quenching their thirst while enjoying the lush surroundings of Rattray Park, providing an idyllic backdrop for socializing.

“I have met my old friend and I am so happy. They all came here with their family. My children are socializing and I can see them smiling throughout,” a patron said.

The event was sponsored by Telecel, Flora, Twisco by Promasidor, and Zest Consult.