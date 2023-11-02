The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre-North, Collins Adomako Mensah, is certain that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has performed creditably better than any other government in the republic.

In an interview with Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on the ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show, the MP stated the ruling party has built a better record than any other government over the years.

“We have done more than any other government. In terms of the records of this government, we are in a very comfortable position. It is difficult for me to comprehend when you say Nana Addo hasn’t done much. He has done better,” he said.

Collins Adomako stated that, it is an undisputed fact that the ruling party has put in more effort in every sector of the economy.

“On roads, I believe strongly, and the data will bear me out. We’ve paved more roads than any other government. It’s a fact. We have spent more money on education than any other government; that’s a fact. When it comes to sports infrastructure, we have done more than any other government,” he claimed.

He believed all aspiring presidential flagbearers will run on the ruling government’s good record.

“Every candidate is going to run on the records of this government. When Bawumia comes, he is going to run on the record of Nana Akufo-Addo. That is what we’re going to run on,” said Collins Adomako.

The Member of Parliament also believes the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no better policies to announce, leaving the NPP in a comfortable lead.

“The competition is between us and the NDC, right? I’ve not seen any alternative solutions or policies they’ve announced,” he said.

Collins Adomako Mensah is hopeful that the New Patriotic Party is going to ‘break the 8’ in the 2024 election.