A leading member of the Movement for Change (M4C), Hopeson Adorye, has made his first public statement after he was arrested and detained on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Adorye stated he has been elevated to glory, adding the battle is for the Lord.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 over his dynamite detonation in the Volta region claims.

The outspoken politician had claimed the NPP used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

ALSO READ: