The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, has reacted to the decision by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko to retire from local politics.

Describing the development as “highly intriguing,” the MP said they will bring Gabby out of “premature retirement” because he [Gabby] has an unfinished business in Ghana politics.

“We intend to pull you out of your early retirement and extend your involvement in domestic politics. Our agenda is far from complete, senior,” read the MP’s tweet dated January 31, 2024.

Below is the MP’s post on Twitter

This is a very interesting piece of news.



Gabby, we shall bring you out of your premature retirement & renew your contract in Domestic Politics. We are not done at all yet, snr.



I have retired from domestic politics – Gabby Otchere-Darko via @citi973 https://t.co/ozAgACIJJ7 — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 31, 2024

ALSO READ:

Gabby Otchere-Darko retires from politics

Check out charges as Emissions Levy takes effect from February 1

Ofankor-Nsawam road to be completed early next year – Roads Ministry