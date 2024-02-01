Bundesliga powerhouse, Bayern Munich has officially signed 16-year-old prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The German club finaliesd the acquisition of Kusi-Asare from Swedish club, AIK Solna for a reported fee of €6.5 million.

Kusi-Asare, an emerging talent in the striker position, has been garnering attention throughout his developmental journey.

Beginning with his stint at IF Brommapojkarna Jugend, he later transitioned to AIK’s U-19 side, showcasing his considerable skills and potential on the pitch.

With his move to Bayern Munich, the 16-year-old sensation is set to undergo primary training with the first team, demonstrating the club’s confidence in his abilities.

Furthermore, Kusi-Asare will have the opportunity to refine his skills by actively participating in the U19 squad, providing him with a platform to continue his development within Bayern Munich’s esteemed youth system.

The signing of Jonah Kusi-Asare not only highlights Bayern Munich’s dedication to nurturing young talents but also reinforces their commitment to building for the future.

This move serves as a promising opportunity for the young talent to progress and pursue his aspirations of becoming a professional footballer.

Kusi-Asare holds eligibility to represent either Ghana or Sweden in international competitions.