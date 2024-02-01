Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Seth Panwum, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to award a long-term contract to the next Black Stars coach.

Panwum’s call comes after Chris Hughton was sacked following Ghana’s exit from the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Hughton was awarded a 21-month deal but lasted only 11 months.

The four-time African champions faced an early setback, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde. Their attempts to bounce back were thwarted by costly errors, resulting in 2-2 draws in subsequent games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Finishing third with two points, the Black Stars exited the Group stage for the second consecutive time.

The GFA has set up a five-member committee to look for a competent coach for the Black Stars job.

Reacting to this, Mr. Panwum said a long term contract for the new coach will make him more focused on the job.

“I propose that the next coach sign a long-term deal, return to basics, and address the fundamentals. It is time for the FA to listen to Ghanaians because the squad is funded by taxpayers,” he stressed.

The five-member committee will recommend a new coach to the GFA within three weeks.