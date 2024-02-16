Following up on recent developments, the Chamber of Real Estate has further advanced its strategic and significant partnership with the Chartered Institute of Realtors in hosting its upcoming lecture series program.

The Chamber of Real Estate is a collective of global real estate stakeholders, including owners, engineers, architects, surveyors, marketers, developers, contractors, lawyers, homeowners, valuers and brokers, with a dedication to catalysing industry growth on a global scale.

The Chamber offers services on project launching, exhibitions and summits as well as a series of training and workshop programs.

Chartered Institute of Realtors, on the other hand, was established to offer opportunities for sharpening the knowledge, skills, standards and experiences of practitioners within the estate industry as well as to help introduce and orient individuals interested in the estate space.

In recent times of the Institute’s operations, plans have been made to organize some lecture series in line with the core operations of the Institution.

The CIR’s lecture series which is scheduled to begin sometime between the second and third quarter of this year has been in the pipeline since the success of the previous year’s Ghana Diaspora Property Festival.

The series intends to bring on board seasoned professionals in the areas of law, business, real estate, tax, etc.

Discussions and lectures will be broad but centred on topics such as land law, real estate taxation and pricing, asset management and principles of surveying, commercial real estate and economics, etc.

The premiere season of the lecture series will focus on Land Law, under which topics such as property rights and ownership, land registration, land transaction and documentation and legal aspects of development projects among others will be touched on.

In partnering with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), the Chamber of Real Estate (CRE) intends to fulfil its mandate by stamping its commitment to promoting the robustness of the real estate industry with its activities and resources.

This unity in engagement will go a long way to further strengthen real estate sector as a whole.