Lemonade Finance is a cross-border payment solution that enables Africans in the Diaspora to send money to Ghana and other African countries. The App is available on the iOS and Google Play Store.

On October 14th, 2022, Lemonade Finance announced John Dumelo, a veteran actor and entrepreneur alongside Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as “Delay” and Dr Likee, as Brand Ambassadors.

In heartwarming “For Mama”, he affirms the brand’s promise of helping Africans in the diaspora give back and build home. He brings this vision to life using Lemonade Finance.

As an entrepreneur, John Dumelo understands how the financial support of diasporans can be key to livelihood, education and small businesses in Ghana.

You can watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/1oYaGgVKAjY

“For Mama” is a celebration of giving back, according to Ayoola Salako, Brand Marketing Manager at Lemonade Finance. “This video is a love letter to the many Africans that already trust us to send the sweetness home” Furthermore. “It is also an invitation to Ghanaians and other Africans in the diaspora, to trust Lemonade Finance as the best way to send money home instantly, at the best rates and at zero fees”.

You can download the Lemonade Finance app on the iOS Store or Google Play Store. Customers who use the code DUMELO during signup will get a $10, £10 or C$10 cashback when they send over 100 Dollars, Pounds or Canadian Dollars to someone in Ghana or any other supported African countries.

Find out more about the possibilities of Lemonade Finance on this dedicated page for Ghana.



About Lemonade Finance

Lemonade Finance was founded on a simple goal, to make it easy for Africans to send and receive money from home easily.

With Lemonade Finance, Ghanaians in the UK, USA and Canada can send money to mobile money and bank accounts, at the best rates, instantly and at zero fees.

The Lemonade Finance app is used by thousands of Africans in the United States, Canada and the UK to send money back home to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and seven other African countries.

The Official Lemonade Finance channels are:

Instagram: @lemonade.finance, @lemonadefinance.gh

Twitter: @LemonadeFinance, @LemonadeFinGH

Facebook: @lemonade.finance, @lemonade.finance.gh

LinkedIn: lemonade-finance

YouTube: LemonadeFinance