The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged calm amid demands by some of its Members of Parliament (MPs) for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen to be sacked.

A statement, signed by the party Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, assured leadership is engaging with the MPs involved to have the issues resolved.

“The leadership of the party is currently engaging government as well as the parliamentary group and urges all stakeholders to remain calm as it seeks an amicable resolution to the impasse,” the statement read in part.

Some NPP MPs at a press conference on Tuesday demanded that Mr Ofori-Atta and Mr Boahen be removed from office over the economic woes.

Asante-Akim North MP, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who addressed the media expressed hope the move will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.

However, the leadership of NPP has reiterated its commitment to, at all times, engage government on issues of utmost interest and concern to the party, government and the citizenry.

In a related development, reports indicate President Akufo-Addo has asked the disgruntled MPs to allow Mr Ofori-Atta to finish his negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.