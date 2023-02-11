A Senior Research fellow in Public Sector Economics, Dr George Domfeh, has stated that Ghanaians are being misled about the Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, some lecturers in public universities are quick to grant interviews about the programme even though they have little or no knowledge about what exactly is happening.

He explained that less public education on the programme has caused this.

The lecturer has, therefore, urged his colleagues to refrain from spreading falsehoods about the programme.

“Government did not explain the Debt Exchange Programme well to Ghanaians. Due to this, many people are being deceived by others on the subject. Some people before an interview just google without understanding the topic and share the information,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He indicated that speculations that Ghana’s economy can be stabilised without the International Monetary Fund deal are untrue.

Dr Domfeh explained that Ghana does not have enough “balance of payment”, foreign money meant for the purchase of foreign goods.

He added “it’s not true that when government stops paying ex-gratia, Ghana’s economy can be stable.”

To him, politicising everything in Ghana has extended to the programme which has contributed to its delay.

The deadline for bondholders to join the programme was extended to Friday, February 10, 2023, after several extensions.