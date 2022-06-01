Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has fed the eyes of his 709k followers with a video of him enjoying a cozy moment with his baby mama.

He was captured in the bedroom lying on his lover while she also caressed his bare chest.

Almost a year after they welcomed their baby girl, the self-acclaimed billionaire and his lover have been serving couple goals.

However, he was spotted flirting another girl in the recent videos, causing Ghanaians to descend on him for betraying his baby mama.

Bandle was enjoying while the said woman twerked for him during a video call.

The recent cozy video is believed to be a reaction to the backlash, and to present the fact that he is still with his baby mama.