Easter season is here again and your most authoritative sports station Asempa 94.7 FM is ready to make yours a special and elating one.

Just like every year, the 2022 edition of the Kwahu Easter Games will take place at the Atibie Methodist school park on Saturday 16th April 2022 from 8am to 5pm.

Ten towns will battle for supremacy – the towns include Obomeng, Obo, Mpraeso, Atibie, Nkwatia, Bepong, Adawso, Kwahu Tafo, Asakraka and Kotoso.

There will be two groups with five teams each. Each team will play a total of four matches with the top two moving to the semi final stage

Each group match will be played within 10 mins straight.

The semi-finals with 15 mins and finals within 20 mins if there is more time.

This year’s winner will walk away with 2,500 cedis and second place a 1,000 cedis.