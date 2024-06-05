Patients at the Assin Fosu Polyclinic in the Central region are currently stranded due to a sit-down strike by nurses and other medical staff.

This strike is due to the absence of medical doctors at the Polyclinic.

Some nurses who spoke to Adom News on condition of anonymity said the Polyclinic has been operating with only one doctor for the past seven years.

Consequently, the nurses are compelled to handle all patient care in the absence of the doctor, which is adversely affecting the quality of healthcare delivery at the facility.

The nurses are also concerned about their working conditions and have vowed to continue the strike until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, some of the stranded patients who shared their ordeal with Adom News urged government to settle quickly for the nurses to return to work.

