Anytime you hear “BHIM”, the only name that probably rings a bell is Stonebwoy.

For the over 10 years of his exploits in the Ghanaian music circles and beyond, the 2015 VGMA Artiste of the Year, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla has grown his brand with “BHIM”. His huge fanbase is called BHIM Nation and he is the President of BHIM Nation.

But have you ever wondered what BHIM stands for?

The dancehall sensation has recently shed light on the origin and significance of the name ‘BHIM,’ which has become synonymous with his music journey.

BHIM’ is an acronym for “Bless His Imperial Majesty”.

According to Stonebwoy, in a report by ghanaweb, BHIM is an invigorating and empowering term that motivates him to pursue his dreams.

“When hashtags gained popularity, they used to begin with #Team Drake and similar phrases, but I didn’t want to be associated with just a team. I see myself as a nation. So, people naturally started calling me BHIM.

“The sound of it was captivating because it’s already a resonating sound in my songs. Fans eagerly anticipate the ‘BHIM’ part so they can join in singing,” he said.

The Ghanaian music icon and father of two is presently on tour promoting his latest album, ‘5th Dimension,’ which dropped on April 28, 2023.

He has played at a number of places including Washington DC, Boston, Hatford Connecticut, New York City and Atlanta.

This album is a showcase of Stonebwoy’s prowess and versatility in various music genres.

Some of the songs on the 17 track album are Therapy, Activate, Life and Money, Run Am, My Sound, Manodzi and Secret Lover.

He featured a number of international artistes including Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Mereba, and Jaz Karis.

‘5th Dimension’ marks Stonebwoy’s fifth significant musical release, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry.