Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, travelled to England to watch Ghana and Arsenal star Thomas Partey play against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

The astute politician was a special guest of the Black Stars midfielder at the Emirates during the lunch time game.

Thomas Partey gave Gabby Otchere-Darko the best treat after scoring a scorcher for an opener against their North London rivals.

The Gunners were in blistering form on Saturday, picking all three points to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Thomas Partey’s opener was cancelled by a Harry Kane penalty before Gabriel Jesus shot the hosts in front after the break.

Granit Xhaka sealed victory with a fine strike halfway inside the second half.

Thomas Partey missed Ghana’s international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua due to discomfort to his knees and had to fly back to England before the trip to Lorca, Spain.

Gabby shared some of the fan moments on Twitter

Feels like a good weekend. Spurs losing, Liverpool drawing. Arsenal topping, Emirates buzzing! pic.twitter.com/jo2FSvRRAc — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) October 1, 2022