The La Magistrate Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah and his driver.

This was after they failed to appear in court for flouting Road Traffic Regulations.

Director of Public Affairs, Alexander Obeng, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He said the police will enforce the ruling of the court since “no one is above the law.”

The driver of the Nhyiaeso MP was arrested together with six other drivers for not complying with road traffic regulations on Tuesday, December 7 around the Airport by-pass.

They were charged with offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction, among others and sent to court.

The court sentenced them to pay a fine of one thousand, eight hundred cedis (GH¢1,800.00) each or in default serve three months prison terms.

“All four drivers paid their fines,” a statement by the Ghana Police Service said.

Below is the full statement