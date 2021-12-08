The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru and Chairperson for Roads and Transport committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has said that the government should not take all the blame for the increment of fuel prices.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Nyarko said the stakeholders are responsible for the 200% tax on the BOST margin on fuel prices.

“We all know the seven taxes imposed on fuel which I believe are helping the country. However, the players and stakeholders in the petroleum industry can arrange a meeting and find a particular solution to the price situation,” he stressed.

His concern was that the Transport Unions should not push the blame at the doors of government alone.

“The burden shouldn’t only be on the government. The government will also do its part if the players reach a common goal to reduce the margins to cushion ordinary Ghanaians,” he added.

