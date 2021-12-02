The Nima Divisional Police Command has arrested media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart.

Captain Smart, who is the host of Onua Maakye, a morning show on Accra-based Onua TV/FM, was arrested on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

A statement, signed by the Accra Regional Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng, indicated the arrest was due to some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on the country’s peace and security.



He has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct to breaches of peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act.

The presenter is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the National Media Commission (NMC) says the presenter’s pronouncement by all standards, crosses the line of robust and critical broadcasting and transforms the radio station into a megaphone of war.

ALSO READ:

The NMC has, therefore, cautioned the station to exercise the required professional caution is in its interest.