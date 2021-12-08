A former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Unique Trust (UT) Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has taken Ghanaians down memory lane on his days as a military officer.



As someone who, years back, saw soldiers as bullies, he enlisted into the service to help him become disciplined.



He explained during his national service as a teacher at Accra Academy he realised his style of living wasn’t getting any better and he wasn’t making any progress.



“I started school early at age four because my father was someone who loved education so I had my first degree in Legon at age 22.



“As a young man growing up, I was into drinking, smoking, gambling, clubbing and all so I decided to get something to make me discipline and settled for the military after a scholarship I applied for didn’t succeed,” he recounted on Adom TV’s M’ahy3se3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



Through perseverance and hard work, he rose quickly in the service and would have gone far but for his early retirement.



“I managed to travel to the UK for a course and excelled but just when we were making plans to return, there was the first revolution in 1979 and I decided not to come back.



“But after the Rawlings’ group handed over to Limann, I said ‘there’s a civilian government now, so I must go back and continue my military career,” he recounted.

However, things did not remain the same when he got back to Ghana.

“When I returned, the military had changed completely but there was the PNDC in 1981, and that killed it for me.



“The institution that I loved and admired which was well structured had now been turned upside down so I retired in 1982 to start a business,” he added.

