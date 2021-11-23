Businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has revealed that owing to the cumbersome nature of his entrepreneurial endeavours he’s not certain about the whereabouts of one of his sons.

According to the co-founder of defunct UT Bank, the demands of building the UT empire unwittingly affected bonding with his family, resulting in the gap.

Narrating his journey to Benjamin Akakpo on the Prime Morning Show on Monday, he said the detachment between him and his children affected their upbringing.

According to him, they did not turn out the way he had anticipated.

The award-winning entrepreneur further stated that owing to the severed rapport between him and his children; he cannot ascertain the whereabouts of one of his sons.

Mr Amoabeng believes this could have resulted from the neglect his son presumably suffered in his hands.

“So I had all the time or the attention to pay to the company that I was building. But all the same, my kids who were studying and other things, I didn’t have time for them as much as I would have liked. And some of them did not turn out the way I wanted them to turn out.

“One of my boys, I don’t even know where he is…He refuses to get in touch with me. I have an idea he’s probably in Chicago, but that’s a different story. I don’t know where he is. And it’s because he felt I wasn’t there for him”, he explained.

Mr Amoabeng, however, accepted the blame for the rift between himself and his son, adding that he has adjusted himself accordingly.

This and more are contained in the former UT boss’ autobiography ‘The UT Story’.

He also disclosed how he has been keeping fit like a 39-year-old despite being a few months to his 70th birthday.

According to him, the gym has been the secret of his rejuvenated and young appeal.