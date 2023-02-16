KGL GROUP has been adjudged the Business of the Year for the 2022 business year by the Millennium Excellence Foundation at a plush ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on the 12th of February 2023.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation was founded in 1998 and hosted its maiden Prize ceremony on the eve of the Millennium 2000. Founded by Ashim Morton, a great-grandson of HRM Otumfuo Prempeh I, Asantehene, and son of Dr. Titus Aruna Morton.

The Foundation exists to Inspire, identify, celebrate and reward achievers in diverse fields of endeavor; Mentor, coach, build resilience, support stakeholder initiatives, train, build capacity and develop infrastructure; and serve deprived communities, vulnerable groups, and people living with disability, women, and youth.

Notable past winners include Archbishop Charles Agyin Asare, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Speaker of Parliament Alban Kinsford Sumin Bagbin, National Chief Imam Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and music legend Kojo Antwi.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, who also serves as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre(GIPC) received the award and citation on behalf of the Group and in a passionate plea, called on government to support private entrepreneurs and businesses to build wealth for the nation.

Mr. Dadey noted that, “Governments do not build wealth, the private sector does, the role of government is to be an enabler; to create conducive environments for the private sector to thrive. The situations experienced in this country where private businesses and entities are left frustrated and tore down as another government comes into power is one of our biggest failures as a people. The private sector creates jobs and profits are kept in Ghana, unlike FDI’s who repatriate profits”.

Mr. Dadey further stated that, “we need policy support. I am an entrepreneur and businessman and my partners, and I have done this for over 30 years working across multiple industries and sectors such as Fintech, Logistics, Agric, Property Development and Commerce around the globe. We have simply brought that level of expertise back home and replicated our success here. People like myself and Moses Baiden Jnr. Of Margins Group need to be encouraged by government to do more and invest more, by means of policy to drive private sector wealth creation in nation building. Our Businesses must outlive us to continue to create wealth for the country”.

Mr. Dadey established the KGL Group – a wholly owned Ghanaian group, consisting of seven subsidiaries operating in several jurisdictions and multiple sectors including Fintech, Logistics, Agric, Property Development and Commerce, where he serves as Executive Chairman.

Underpinning Alex’s three-decade track record of success is his commitment to building an inclusive financial environment that provides high-value partnerships for small business to thrive and succeed across Ghana.

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey is married with 3 beautiful children, a proud product of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast, and holds a BSc. (Admin) degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.

Alex’s formative career began in the United Kingdom in 1986 where he progressively moved up the ranks from Export Sales Supervisor to Export Sales Director at the Gordon Richman Textiles Limited overseeing key accounts in ten countries spread across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He is credited with initiating the Ghana Diaspora Homecoming Summit in 2017 and the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit UK in 2018, both of which are now held biennially.

Mr. Alex Dadey has been awarded by several reputable organizations and some of the achievements are as follows: