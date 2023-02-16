The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, appears to have had enough of the Finance Minister’s incessant biblical quotations during every address to the nation.

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before Parliament on Thursday to brief the legislators about the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and as has become the norm, he concluded his statement with a quotation from the Holy Book.

But Mr Adongo would not have that today.

He questioned the moral grounds the Finance Minister had to throw the word of God at Ghanaians while taking their hard-earned money.

“As a country, we are not angry enough. This cannot happen to anybody. You are here reading this boring and underwhelming statement to us and yet you are taking our money.

“This is not a joke, you are even quoting the Bible. Which of the Bibles are you quoting? Quoting the Bible and taking our money? You are denying the poor pensioner his/her money and you are still quoting the Bible?” he quizzed.

The Bolgatanga Central lawmaker subsequently asked the Finance Minister to resign with immediate effect for mismanaging the economy.

“Resign! Resign right here in your statement to Parliament,” he was categorical.