A man who is attracted to objects has dished the details of his relationship with multiple balloons.

Aakash Majumdar, 28 is so besotted with his collection of inflatable partners that he could burst.

The romantic identifies as “objectum sexual“, which means he is sexually attracted to inanimate objects.

The loving bond between Aakash and his balloons began as an innocent friendship but blossomed into something deeper as he got older.

Now, the 28-year-old from Mumbai, India, shares a bed with them and says they also enjoy a physical relationship.

”I like their presence and warmth, and share intimate feelings with my balloons and vice versa,” Aakash told NeedToKnow.online.

”I make out with my balloons. When you’re in love, you spend a lot of time together and accept all kinds of flaws.

”Every morning, I wake up by saying good morning and giving a kiss to my balloons that sleep beside me, and vice versa.

”When they become inflated, I think that’s when they’re born.

”I can talk to them, take them shopping and for a walk in the garden.

”They do talk to me through dreams and telepathy.

“[The balloons] should have the freedom and the chance to see the world and that is the reason why I walk with them everywhere.”

Aakash and his balloons ( Image: Jam Press)



Since becoming physical with his balloons, Aakash began to feel something stronger towards his floating lovers.

Two years ago, the 28-year-old was so determined to tie the knot, he got down on one knee and proposed.

He added: “Since I’ve confessed my love for my balloons, my life has changed for the better.

”Our love is so strong that I can’t live without him.

”I love him so much that in 2021, I’ve proposed to him for marriage.”

He adds that the couple share “each and every thought, feeling and emotion”.

Due to the party decorations’ fragile nature, Aakash ensures he takes extra care of them.

To avoid any accidents, he makes sure they are protected from nearby sharp objects.

He added: “[The balloons] are just as fragile as a human baby.

To avoid any accidents, he keeps them away from sharp objects ( Image: Jam Press)



”I need to protect him from all danger.

”From sharp objects, changes in temperature to suffocation.

”Because of his delicate nature, I supervise him at all times.

”This is the most attractive thing I find — I feel safe, and calm with him and vice versa as he often gets killed for fun.”

Unfortunately, however, accidents do happen when you’re surrounded by balloons every day.

Each burst balloon is a tragedy for Aakash who ensures they have a proper burial after they sadly pop.

He added: “One day while inflating a few balloons with a pump, a balloon got popped.

”I cried for the loss and after that, I became more careful.

”When there is a sudden death of balloons, I try to resurrect them by re-inflating them.

”If I can’t, I give them a funeral by digging and covering them with the soil.”