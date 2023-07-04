The nursing manager at Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye district of the Oti Region, Obed Yaw Darko, has appealed to benevolent organizations and individuals to support the health center with mobile X-ray machines and a caregiver facility.

According to him, the lack of mobile X-ray machines has affected the quality of healthcare delivery.

Mr Darko stated that the facility which serves as the regional hospital is faced with numerous infrastructure challenges, hence the need for government and other institutions to come to their aid.

He made the appeal when Nana Abankwa Darko, Amankrado of Okanease of Apesokubi traditional council who doubles as the Director of Operations at Letap Group of Companies made a donation to the health facility to mark his 50th birthday.

The chief donated some drugs, detergent, toiletries and an amount of GHc 5,000 as payment for the medical bills of children at the hospital.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Obed Yaw Darko, commended the Amankrado of Akanease and his entourage for the support, urging other cooperate institutions and individuals to emulate and support facilities in the area.

The pharmacist at the hospital, Benjamin Ofori, also expressed his appreciation to the Letap director of operations for the support, stating that it will go along way to improve the health promotion in the area.

Nana Abankwa Darko said the donation was part of his commitment to support the facility with adequate healthcare logistics to provide quality healthcare for patients.

He commended the management of the hospital and staff for their continual sacrifice in the face of difficulties and risks.

Presenting the items, the chief pledged to consider the request made by the hospital management.

