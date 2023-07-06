The Minority in Parliament has announced plans to boycott parliamentary sittings on Thursday, July 6 to accompany two colleagues, Ajumako Enyan Essiam Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

Dr Forson during the swearing-in of Mr Quayson on Tuesday announced plans the side will boycott parliamentary sitting anytime the latter is scheduled for court to show solidarity.

But a statement issued by Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza, has said the Caucus will today go and support the duo in court.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the House today.

“This is the beginning of a series of actions that the Caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda. We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer,” part of the statement read.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Dr Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister is also standing trial with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, as well as private businessman, Richard Jakpa for willfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

