Talented musician Davido has given his fans a glimpse of his humorous side in a video that has generated buzz on social media.

Davido who was captured donning a military uniform revealed he is now physically and mentally prepared to fight all his adversaries.

His comment is at the back of series of paternity controversies he has been linked with, which has caused him to face backlash from keyboard warriors.

While maintaining an air of authority in his military uniform, the singer cautioned all who have unsolicited opinions on his personal life to stay clear else he changes for the worst.

Meanwhile, he is yet to issue a public statement regarding his alleged baby mamas.

Watch video below: