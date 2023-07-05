National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has endorsed the decision of the Minority to abstain from parliamentary business any single day their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the decision is a step in the right direction.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he stated it enforces the original position of the NDC on the trial of its Assin North MP, Mr Quayson.

“Everybody knows the position of the NDC on the way the government is handling Gyakye Quayson’s case. We see it to be political harassment because the government wants a certain political advantage. We don’t think he has done anything wrong for him to be in court. So the decision of the Minority is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Minority Leader, who doubles as Ajumako Enyam Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Tuesday while welcoming Mr Quayson back to the House after his swearing-in issued the threat.

The decision, Dr Forson, explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

But Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has indicated parliamentary duties will go on with or without the Minority Caucus.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as Member of Parliament for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, there have been appeals for the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution.

