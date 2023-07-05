Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa constituency has fired a salvo at the Minority in Parliament for placing party interest over national interest.

Kobina Tahir Hammond argued that, the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliament to support Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson in court during his criminal prosecution is “hypocritical”.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, while welcoming Gyakye Quayson to Parliament said in solidarity, they will accompany him to court daily.

This, he explained, is to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

But KT Hammond in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said this decision by Minority is borne out of hypocrisy and double standards.

He could not fathom why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are not boycotting Parliament to support their leader, Dr Forson, Collin Dauda and other party bigwigs who are standing trial in court.

The Adansi Asokwa MP indicated that, their action will in no way affect government’s resolve to pursue justice in Mr Quayson’s case.

Mr Hammond, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, maintained that, “the law is what is it and not what it ought to be there if someone has erred, he must be dealt with.”

He is hoping that the criminal trial against Mr Quayson for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections will move quickly for justice to be served.

