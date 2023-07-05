Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has recommended the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.
In line with this, the House read the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for the second time today, followed by a debate.
Find the committee’s full report below.
- Three SDA nursing trainees suspended over leaked sex tape
- The husband I knew is no more there – Olu Jacobs’ wife
- Striking tanker drivers give condition under which they will suspend action