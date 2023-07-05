A young man has allegedly been stabbed to death at Santa Maria washing bay in Accra during a fight over cigarette.

According to reports, the deceased, whose name was only given as Joe, popularly known as Qaeda, engaged in a scuffle with his friend known as Bhim.

A resident in the area, Shawn P, who spoke on Adom News, claimed the young men were fighting over who will light one stick of cigarette.

“We rushed to separate the fight only to realise Qaeda was holding a knife and Bhim was holding scissors and they stabbed each other,” he narrated.

Shawn P said Qaeda, who sustained multiple stab wounds, died upon arrival at the hospital.

However, Bhim who sustained deep cut on his hand, was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for medical attention.